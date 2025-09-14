5,156 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Bought by Invst LLC

Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,013,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,907,000 after acquiring an additional 561,095 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,366,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,088,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.442 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

