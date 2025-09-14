5,206 Shares in Incyte Corporation $INCY Purchased by Invst LLC

Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 350.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Incyte news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $41,097.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,439.44. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 10,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $743,039.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,553.60. This represents a 21.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,196. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Trading Down 3.6%
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on INCY. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Incyte from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.53.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
