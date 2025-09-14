60,407 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,628,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,761,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,543,231,000 after buying an additional 170,548 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,939,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,237,000 after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,335,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,050,000 after purchasing an additional 17,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,872,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,541,000 after purchasing an additional 119,158 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 39,024.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,226,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,487 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.40. This trade represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $228.46 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.60 and a 1-year high of $258.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 34.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Republic Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.17.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

