8,532 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCK. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Crown by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Baird R W lowered shares of Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

In other Crown news, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total transaction of $846,290.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,617,674.05. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $3,720,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 462,056 shares in the company, valued at $46,464,351.36. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,222 shares of company stock worth $5,873,770 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CCK opened at $96.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.98 and a one year high of $109.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

