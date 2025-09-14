Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,404 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 194.6% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,509.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $812,173.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,742.55. The trade was a 49.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total value of $1,022,715.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 111,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,680.45. This trade represents a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,409 shares of company stock worth $2,223,599 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.06.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $93.95 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.18. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 18.59%.The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

