Advisors Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in American Water Works by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $143.30.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AWK stock opened at $139.17 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.74 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.64%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

