Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Flex by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Flex by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 267,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Flex by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $58.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 3.42%.The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. KGI Securities lowered Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

In related news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $628,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 263,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,247,709. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 111,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,075.45. The trade was a 8.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,013 shares of company stock valued at $5,097,662. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

