Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $452,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 23,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% during the first quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,671.10. The trade was a 10.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Montgomery bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,826. This represents a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $31.75 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

