Advisors Capital Management LLC Invests $237,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,970,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,317,000 after purchasing an additional 368,214 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,407,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,938,000 after purchasing an additional 397,818 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 217.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,913,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,337 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,158,000 after purchasing an additional 80,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,724,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,127,000 after purchasing an additional 738,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $232,122.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 26,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,020.29. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,291,269.60. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,073. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $163.88 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $167.56. The company has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

