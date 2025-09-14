Advisors Capital Management LLC Invests $481,000 in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 60,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.7%

CBSH opened at $59.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.87.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $445.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.11 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 26.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

