Advisors Capital Management LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.70.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $1,520,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,371.98. This trade represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 2.5%

STLD stock opened at $130.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.03. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

