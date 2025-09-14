Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 63 Shares of Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Snap-On in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-On by 421.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-On by 248.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snap-On in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-On in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-On presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.00.

Insider Activity at Snap-On

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total value of $1,548,834.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 111,667 shares in the company, valued at $36,557,542.46. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $7,393,716.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,587,472.72. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,203 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $333.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.48. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52-week low of $278.75 and a 52-week high of $373.89.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is 45.65%.

Snap-On Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

