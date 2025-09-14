Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 89 Shares of Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter worth $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Ferrari by 381.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter worth $43,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RACE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cfra Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.67.

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE stock opened at $477.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $478.37 and a 200-day moving average of $466.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferrari N.V. has a 12 month low of $391.54 and a 12 month high of $519.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.13. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.