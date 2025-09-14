Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Up 2.8%

Corteva stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.15.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Zacks Research raised shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Corteva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

