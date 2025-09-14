Advisors Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of PayPal by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 target price on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $66.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average is $69.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

