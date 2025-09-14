Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 119 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,808,000 after acquiring an additional 27,581 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $3,458,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $6,406,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $217.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $187.23 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $163.33 and a one year high of $251.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.46 and a 200-day moving average of $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 74.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,077.23. This represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,965 shares of company stock valued at $551,536. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.