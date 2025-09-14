Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 696 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,891,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of DGRO opened at $67.69 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $68.09. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.90.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.