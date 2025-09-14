Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 721 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $991,525,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in American Tower by 39.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,144,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,627 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 23,627.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,784 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 272.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,136,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,390,000 after purchasing an additional 831,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $162,127,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $149,997.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 price objective on American Tower and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. HSBC downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $195.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $172.51 and a one year high of $241.97.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

