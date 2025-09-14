Advisors Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,790,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,814,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,224.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,991,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,494 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 36,268.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 750,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,424,000 after acquiring an additional 748,583 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 49.4% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 935,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,120,000 after acquiring an additional 309,345 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,263,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $636,854,000 after acquiring an additional 305,143 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $1,589,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 108,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,262,552.30. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $2,010,589.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 115,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,528.80. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.38.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $170.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.43 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

