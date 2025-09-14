Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Bought by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $5,085,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,629.35. The trade was a 45.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,570. This trade represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,115 shares of company stock worth $9,529,113 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of ADI stock opened at $245.21 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $258.13. The stock has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Cfra Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $260.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.53.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

