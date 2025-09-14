Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Position Lifted by Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc

Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 12.2% of Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.8%

AAPL opened at $234.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Melius Research set a $290.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.80.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

