Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC Shares Acquired by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 95,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares during the period. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 69,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.70. Ares Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.76 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 44.94%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

