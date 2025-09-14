Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Stake Boosted by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,856,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,581,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,982 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,778,880,000 after buying an additional 1,889,198 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $933,626,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,315,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,244,000 after acquiring an additional 372,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $4,095,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,353.76. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $936,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 57,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,305.84. The trade was a 12.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,582,614 shares of company stock worth $980,712,097. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $139.35 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $156.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.85 and its 200-day moving average is $100.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

