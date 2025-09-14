Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Down 6.3% Following Insider Selling

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.3% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $143.07 and last traded at $143.39. Approximately 2,483,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 10,326,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.04.

Specifically, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 56,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total value of $8,118,030.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,555,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,529,347.88. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 438,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $63,111,813.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,563,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,207,235.84. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Melius Research raised their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.21. The stock has a market cap of $175.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth $933,626,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $1,228,177,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,641,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357,753 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 153.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,719,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Arista Networks by 193.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,065,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656,021 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

