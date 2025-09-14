ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ASML were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 97.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,978,000 after purchasing an additional 76,023 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 19,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,910,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ASML shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $813.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $749.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $728.45. The company has a market cap of $320.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $873.65.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 26.95%.The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $1.856 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

