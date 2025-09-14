Baker Hughes Company $BKR Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 678.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 76.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 132.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.0%

Baker Hughes stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64. Baker Hughes Company has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%.The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.07%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. This trade represents a 44.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 price target on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.