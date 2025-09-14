BellRing Brands Inc. $BRBR Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,742.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 87.6% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 175.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 283.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 149.8% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. BellRing Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average of $60.09.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.76 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 123.43% and a net margin of 10.26%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 2nd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other BellRing Brands news, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $86,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,728.04. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig L. Rosenthal purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.29 per share, for a total transaction of $96,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,282.75. This represents a 8.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,616 shares of company stock worth $65,995,248 and have sold 11,200 shares worth $638,640. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens upgraded BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson upgraded BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

