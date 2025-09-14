Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,635 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,793 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 914.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%.The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $1,271,020.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,274.13. The trade was a 73.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 14,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $865,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,413. This represents a 54.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,070,311 shares of company stock valued at $62,095,433. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 target price on General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.