Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 61,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 42,420 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 157,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 67,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 82,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,320.26. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $272,951.91. Following the sale, the director owned 2,284,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,038,836.88. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 459,601 shares of company stock worth $15,228,872. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.3%

KDP opened at $27.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.47. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

