Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,340 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.8%

AMZN stock opened at $228.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

