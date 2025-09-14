Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 17,700 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Melius began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $45.69 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.78 and a 1-year high of $56.49. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 56.80%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.