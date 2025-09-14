Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 300.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 8 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,841,031.80. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total value of $357,575.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,486.45. This represents a 24.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,116 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,434. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,458.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,594.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,215.75. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,894.51 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $41.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6,000.00 target price (up previously from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6,700.00 price target (up previously from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 price target on Booking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6,250.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,808.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

