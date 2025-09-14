Brokerages Set Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Target Price at $233.29

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.2857.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Assurant in a report on Monday, August 18th. Stephens started coverage on Assurant in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Assurant Price Performance

Assurant stock opened at $213.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant has a 12-month low of $174.97 and a 12-month high of $230.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. Assurant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.390-22.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other news, CEO Keith Demmings sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.27, for a total transaction of $941,654.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 98,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,400.44. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total transaction of $194,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,549.60. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,288 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 193.9% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1,133.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

