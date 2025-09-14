Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO Stock Holdings Decreased by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $33.48 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

