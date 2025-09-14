Chubb Limited $CB Shares Bought by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $278.02 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $252.16 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.38 and a 200-day moving average of $283.40. The firm has a market cap of $110.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

