Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 13.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $718,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 15.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney acquired 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.38 per share, with a total value of $494,274.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,274.42. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.57 per share, with a total value of $500,887.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,802.84. This represents a 25.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $93.06 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.50 and a twelve month high of $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price objective on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

