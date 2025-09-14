Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Receives $7.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.6667.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

CIFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Cipher Mining from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Jones Trading started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Trading Up 8.8%

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 2.76. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $43.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 21.71% and a negative net margin of 96.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cary M. Grossman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $441,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 225,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,371.70. This represents a 24.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Newsome sold 32,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $200,002.88. Following the sale, the director owned 194,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,968.08. The trade was a 14.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,766,662 shares of company stock worth $70,656,046 in the last quarter. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cipher Mining by 258.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.