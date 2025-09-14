Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.1% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Melius Research set a $290.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.80.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $234.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

