CMB.TECH nv (NYSE:CMBT) Short Interest Up 442.6% in August

CMB.TECH nv (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,010,000 shares, an increase of 442.6% from the August 15th total of 923,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 24.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CMB.TECH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMBT
Institutional Trading of CMB.TECH
CMB.TECH Trading Up 2.9%
Shares of CMBT opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10. CMB.TECH has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.04.
CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.10). CMB.TECH had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 22.69%.The firm had revenue of $387.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million.
CMB.TECH Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd.
CMB.TECH Company Profile
Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.
Featured Stories
