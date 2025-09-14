CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 147.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in CocaCola by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,185,000 after buying an additional 16,383,870 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $642,183,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 8,419.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,961,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,927,000 after buying an additional 5,891,034 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CocaCola by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,844,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,315,000 after buying an additional 3,810,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.37.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.CocaCola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

