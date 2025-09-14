Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,976 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COIN. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Benchmark upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $301.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.72.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total value of $121,933,051.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,732.86. This trade represents a 99.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,180,871 shares of company stock valued at $440,664,276 in the last three months. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $323.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 3.68. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

