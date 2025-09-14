Consolidated Edison Inc $ED Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 198,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,767,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $1,018,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.82.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.2%

ED stock opened at $97.54 on Friday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 61.71%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.