Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investments Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 21,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 13,657 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $124.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.98. The company has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,289,707.07. This trade represents a 27.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $10,803,456.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,429 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,322.18. The trade was a 61.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,618,897 shares of company stock worth $1,428,008,024 in the last three months. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.