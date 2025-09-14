DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 338,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 582.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 534.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DV opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $189.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.14 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. DoubleVerify has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DoubleVerify

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Lucy Stamell Dobrin sold 6,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $92,747.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoubleVerify Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.