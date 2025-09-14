F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU) Shares Down 11.6% – What’s Next?

F3 Uranium Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Free Report) dropped 11.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 4,769,897 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 486% from the average daily volume of 814,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

F3 Uranium Trading Down 5.3%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. The stock has a market cap of C$93.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.87.

About F3 Uranium

(Get Free Report)

F3 Uranium Corp. operates as a uranium project generator and exploration company. The company holds 100% interests in the Clearwater West property that comprises 3 contiguous claims covering 11,786 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Patterson Lake North property that consists of 43 claims covering 39,946 hectares situated in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Wales Lake property that comprises 31 claims covering an area of 42,134 hectares located in southwest Athabasca basin; and the Key Lake area portfolio consisting of the Bird Lake, Grey Island, Hobo Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, and Seahorse Lake properties, which comprise 63 claims and 39,933 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F3 Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F3 Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.