First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 17,884 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 229.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,884 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.5% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $27.23 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%.The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Hsbc Global Res cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, August 25th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 82,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $6,843,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,292,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,412,360.10. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,228,872 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

