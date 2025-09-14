First Hawaiian Bank Buys 3,531 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $135.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $30.43.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

