First Hawaiian Bank Buys 395 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 26.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 20.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $166.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.75. Atmos Energy Corporation has a one year low of $133.90 and a one year high of $168.86.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $838.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.97 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Argus raised Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

