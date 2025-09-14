First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.63.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $437.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $430.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.44. Hubbell Inc has a 1-year low of $299.42 and a 1-year high of $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

