First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 128.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,378,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,505,367,000 after acquiring an additional 925,674 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 63.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,144,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,286 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,609,000 after purchasing an additional 220,649 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,819,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,661,000 after purchasing an additional 492,692 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,714,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,456,000 after buying an additional 57,312 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $173.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 128.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.74.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

